First new COVID-19 case in N.S. since June 9th confirmed on Monday

Nova Scotia has its first new confirmed case of COVID-19 since June 9th.

Government says the new case identified on Monday is travel-related, and the individual had been self-isolating since returning to the province as required.

To date, Nova Scotia has 53,544 negative test results, 1,062 positive COVID-19 cases, and 63 deaths.

Two people, whose infections are considered resolved, are currently in hospital for treatment.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 203 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.