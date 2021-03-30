First Purpose-built COVID-19 compliant courthouse opens in Dartmouth

Trials will commence at the first jury courthouse in Atlantic Canada built to be COVID-19 compliant on Wednesday,

The province says the facility on Mellor Avenue in Dartmouth has two courtrooms with partitioned jury boxes and space for lawyers, defendants, witnesses, and court staff to physically distance.

The building also accommodates onsite jury selection and juror deliberations, and is equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual systems that include digital recording and evidence presentation systems.

Government says the total cost of renovations for the COVID-19 compliant satelite courts is forecast to be more than $4.2 million.