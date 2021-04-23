Five additional COVID-19 cases identified connected to Central Zone schools

Nova Scotia is reporting five additional cases of COVID-19, identified yesterday and connected to schools in Central Zone.

The release last night says one case was identified at each of the following schools: Dartmouth South Academy, Ross Road School in Westphal, Holland Road Elementary in Fletchers Lake, St. Catherine's Elementary in Halifax, and St. Joseph's-Alexander McKay Elementary in Halifax.

Dartmouth South Academy and Ross Road School are both part of the families of schools that were included in the restrictions announced yesterday and will remain closed.

Holland Road and St. Catherine's Elementary will remain closed to students until Wednesday.

St. Joseph's-Alexander McKay Elementary had already been closed due to a previous case and is expected to reopen on Monday.