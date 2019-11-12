Five arrested following Hubley school break and enter

Four 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old have been charged with break and enter at a school in Hubley.

Halifax District RCMP was dispatched to an intrusion alarm at a school on Hubley's Road around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers saw several people running from the area as they arrived.

One man was arrested immediately and four others were arrested a short time later, all without incident.

No damage to the school was reported.

Three of the men are from Stillwater Lake, one is from Hubley, and one is from Upper Tantallon, and all were released on conditions.

One of the men from Stillwater Lake, an 18-year-old, was found in possession of cannabis and charged.