Five candidates for two seats on the Bible Hill Village Commission

Five people will be vying for two seats on the Village Commission in Bible Hill to serve three-year terms ending June 2023.

The nomination period closed yesterday at 4:30 p.m.

The candidates are Thomas R. Burke, Justin Arnold Clark, Carvell Scott McNutt, Bradley Lowe, and Tim Shea.

Election day is on Saturday, June 6th from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Advance polling will be conducted on Tuesday, June 2nd from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Village says it will ensure proper public health protocols are in place for voting.

Residents will form a line, keeping two metres apart, and enter open doors of the Village Hall where hand sanitizer and/or gloves, as well as a new pencil, will be provided.

From there, residents will be directed to proceed, one at a time, moving through the building in one direction to be registered by an employee, receive a ballot, and to vote.

Residents will then discard or keep their pencil and exit the Village Hall through open doors at the opposite end from where they entered.

