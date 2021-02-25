Five locations, seven Halifax Transit routes flagged for possible COVID-19 exposure

Public Health is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 at one location in the Western Zone, four locations in the Central Zone, and seven Halifax Transit routes.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority flagged Callister's Country Kitchen on Highway 1 in Coldbrook between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on February 14th and the Hop Scotch Dinner Club on Barrington Street in Halifax between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on February 19th.

Anyone present at these locations on the specified dates and times is required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

The other three locations noted were Bishop's Cellar between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.on February 19th, as well as Sobeys Timberlea between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. and Atlantic Superstore Sackville between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on February 21st.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is required to self-isolate while awaiting their test results.

The seven Halifax Transit routes flagged are as follows: