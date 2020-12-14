Five MHL games postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions in New Brunswick

The Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) has postponed the following games due to increased COVID-19 restrictions in New Brunswick Health Zone 4, the Edmundston Region:

- Edmundston at Miramichi (December 12th)

- Edmundston at Grand Falls (December 13th)

- Campbellton at Edmundston (December 18th)

- Fredericton at Grand Falls (December 18th)

- Edmundston at Fredericton (December 20th)

The league says it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the region and will continue to work with provincial health authorities and other stakeholders as the situation evolves.

An announcement on when these games will be made up is expected at a later date.