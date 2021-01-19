Five Mile River man charged with child pornography, sexual interference offences

A Five Mile River man is facing child pornography and sexual interference charges following an investigation last year.

Police say the investigation began in late November following a report of a man in possession of child pornography.

Officers searched a home in Five Mile River on December 16 and arrested 42-year old Colin Wesley Pynn without incident.

RCMP say Pynn is charged with one count each of possession of child pornography, making child pornography and sexual interference and is due to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on March 1st.