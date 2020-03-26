Five more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in N.S.

The provincial government says five new cases of COVID-19 were identified yesterday, bringing the total in the province to 73 confirmed.

Government says one of the new cases cannot currently be linked to travel or an earlier case.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the source of the exposure and whether any others may have been exposed.

At this point, public health cannot confirm that this case is linked to community spread.

The age range for the 73 individuals remains from under ten to mid-70's.

Two individuals are currently in hospital, while two others have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

To date, Nova Scotia has 3,201 negative test results and 73 confirmed cases.