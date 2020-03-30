Five more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in N.S. on Sunday

Five new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia yesterday after government says more than 600 tests were processed.

That brings the total in Nova Scotia to 127 confirmed cases and 5,054 negative test results.

While most cases to date have been connected to travel or a known case, public health has now reached a point with one of its current investigations where no such links can be made and must conclude that this case is the result of transmission within the community.

Government says while this is not unexpected, it's now more important than ever for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health orders and directives.

The individuals affected range in age from under ten to mid-70's and cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

Four individuals are currently in hospital, while ten have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Public health is working to identify people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases.