Five new cases of COVID-19 and additional variant case identified Thursday

Five new travel-related cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Nova Scotia on Thursday.

Public Health says three of the new cases are in the Central Zone and two are in the Eastern Zone.

There are 40 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with one person receiving treatment in hospital.

Officials say one new UK variant case has been identified in a Nova Scotia resident who is living and working in another province.

Government says this case is not related to the new cases reported on Thursday and the person has no known close contacts in the province.

To date, there have been 23 cases of the UK variant and 10 cases of the South African variant in Nova Scotia.