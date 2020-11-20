Five new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday, 28 active cases remain

Five new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Thursday.

Public Health says all five cases are in the Central Zone, including one reported Thursday night that is a close contact of the case at Auburn Drive High School.

Officials say another case is also connected to a previously reported case, while the other three remain under investigation.

To date, Nova Scotia has 126,446 negative test results, 1,160 positive cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

No one is receiving treatment in a Nova Scotia hospital.

The provincial government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,384 Nova Scotia tests on November 19th.