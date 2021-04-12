Five new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.S. on Sunday

Nova Scotia has reported five new cases of COVID-19.

Four of the cases identified yesterday are in the Halifax area with two related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the other two being close contacts of previously reported cases.

The remaining case is in the eastern health zone and is related to travel outside the region.

Health officials reported a total of 40 active cases of novel coronavirus.

Nova Scotia reported eight new cases on Saturday, with six in the Central Zone and two in the Western Zone.

(With files from James Faulkner)