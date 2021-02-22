Five new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend in N.S.

Nova Scotia reported five new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, with 19 total active cases.

Four were reported on Saturday, with three in the Halifax area and the fourth new case in the western zone.

One case in the central zone and the case in the western zone are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

The third new case is a close contact of a previously reported case, while the fourth is under investigation.

The province reported one new case yesterday.

It's in the eastern zone and related to travel outside the province.

One person is currently in hospital and is in intensive care.