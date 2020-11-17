Five new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, 24 active cases remain in Nova Scotia

There are 24 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia after five new cases were identified on Monday.

Public Health says the new cases are in the Central Zone and consist of the two school-based cases reported Monday night and three close contacts of previously reported cases.

To date, Nova Scotia has 123,422 negative test results, 1,151 positive cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

No one is receiving treatment for COVID-19 in a Nova Scotia hospital.

The provincial government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 966 Nova Scotia tests on November 16th.