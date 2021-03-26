Five new cases, one probable case of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Friday

Five new cases and one probable case of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Friday.

Public Health says the cases are in the Central Zone and two are being investigated, while the three others, including the case identified Thursday at Millwood High School, are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Officials say a probable case has been identified at Sackville Heights Junior High School in Lower Sackville, and is being treated as a lab-confirmed positive.

Government says the school will close for cleaning, testing and contact tracing, and students will work from home until at least March 31st when an update will be provided.

There are 27 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and no one is receiving treatment in hospital.