Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia on Monday

Public Health is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on Monday.

Officials say two cases are in the Central Zone, one of which is related to travel while the other is under investigation.

Two close contacts of previously reported cases tested positive in the Western Zone.

One new case in the Northern Zone is also a close contact of a previously reported case.

57 active cases of COVID-19 remain in Nova Scotia, with no one being treated in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 87,087 tests, with 331 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,209 Nova Scotia tests on December 13th.

