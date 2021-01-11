Five new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Nova Scotia

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Monday.

Officials say two travel-related cases are in the Central Zone and include a Dalhousie University student who is self-isolating off-campus.

Public Health says a travel-related case in the Western Zone involves an Acadia University student in Wolfville who is isolating on campus.

The remaining two cases are in the Northern Zone and include one travel-related case and a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are currently 26 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia, but no one is being treated for it in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 129,173 tests for COVID-19, with 444 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,193 Nova Scotia tests on January 10th.