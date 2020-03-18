Five new presumptive cases of COVID-19 identified in N.S.
The Nova Scotia government says there are five new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the province.
They were identified yesterday, with four being travel-related and one is connected to an earlier case.
As of today, Nova Scotia has three confirmed cases and nine presumptive cases of COVID-19.
They are located across the province, though Northern Nova Scotia is the only region without a positive case of COVID-19 at this time.
The twelve individuals affected range in age from early 30's to mid-70's, and are all in self-isolation and recovering at home.
To date, Nova Scotia has 1,141 negative test results.
The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 5 a.m. on March 18, 2020 (via The Canadian Press):
- Ontario: 212 confirmed (including one death and 5 resolved)
- British Columbia: 186 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 5 resolved)
- Alberta: 97 confirmed
- Quebec: 94 confirmed (inluding 1 death)
- Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 8 confirmed
- Manitoba: 8 confirmed, 7 presumptive
- New Brunswick: 2 confirmed, 6 presumptive
- Saskatchewan: 8 presumptive
- Nova Scotia: 3 confirmed, 9 presumptive
- Newfoundland and Labrador: 3 presumptive
- Prince Edward Island: 1 confirmed
- Total: 611 confirmed (including 9 deaths, 10 resolved), 33 presumptive