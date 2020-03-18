Five new presumptive cases of COVID-19 identified in N.S.

The Nova Scotia government says there are five new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the province.

They were identified yesterday, with four being travel-related and one is connected to an earlier case.

As of today, Nova Scotia has three confirmed cases and nine presumptive cases of COVID-19.

They are located across the province, though Northern Nova Scotia is the only region without a positive case of COVID-19 at this time.

The twelve individuals affected range in age from early 30's to mid-70's, and are all in self-isolation and recovering at home.

To date, Nova Scotia has 1,141 negative test results.

