Five new presumptive cases of COVID-19 identified in N.S.

The Nova Scotia government says there are five new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the province.

They were identified yesterday, with four being travel-related and one is connected to an earlier case.

As of today, Nova Scotia has three confirmed cases and nine presumptive cases of COVID-19.

They are located across the province, though Northern Nova Scotia is the only region without a positive case of COVID-19 at this time.

The twelve individuals affected range in age from early 30's to mid-70's, and are all in self-isolation and recovering at home.

To date, Nova Scotia has 1,141 negative test results.

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 5 a.m. on March 18, 2020 (via The Canadian Press):

  • Ontario: 212 confirmed (including one death and 5 resolved)
  • British Columbia: 186 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 5 resolved)
  • Alberta: 97 confirmed
  • Quebec: 94 confirmed (inluding 1 death)
  • Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 8 confirmed
  • Manitoba: 8 confirmed, 7 presumptive
  • New Brunswick: 2 confirmed, 6 presumptive
  • Saskatchewan: 8 presumptive
  • Nova Scotia: 3 confirmed, 9 presumptive
  • Newfoundland and Labrador: 3 presumptive
  • Prince Edward Island: 1 confirmed
  • Total: 611 confirmed (including 9 deaths, 10 resolved), 33 presumptive

