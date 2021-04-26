Five Northern Zone businesses, Pictou County Wellness Centre flagged for possible COVID-19 exposure

Five local businesses and the Pictou County Wellness Centre are on the list of potential COVID-19 exposure sites flagged by Public Health.

Anyone at Ocean Lane Bowling-Sports Bar in Tatamgouche on April 19th between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. or Jungle Jim's Stellarton from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. that day should get tested for COVID-19, even if they don't have symptoms.

The same advice is being offered to anyone at The Country Bread Basket in Tatmagouche between 9 and 10:30 a.m., Subway on Pictou Road in Truro between 11 am and 12:45 p.m., or Jost Vineyards in Malagash from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 20th.

Officials says these people must self-isolate while waiting for their test result.

Anyone at the Pictou County Wellness Centre on April 18th from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or from noon to 2:30 p.m. should also get a COVID test.

Anyone who worked at or visited the Membertou Sport & Wellness Centre on the specified dates and times should immediately self-isolate, get tested and continue self-isolating for 14 days, even with a negative test result.

Even if your test result is negative you must continue to isolate up to and including May 2, 2021 at 11:59 p.m., 14 days from the potential exposure due to coming in close contact with someone who had COVID-19. You will also need to get tested again on April 30, 2021.

If your test result is positive you will be notified by Public Health directly.

Membertou Sport & Wellness Centre (3W4, 95 Maillard Street, Membertou) on April 17 from 6:15 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and April 18 from 12:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2.

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate, get tested and continue self-isolating for 14 days, even with a negative test result.

Roxbury Urban Dive Bar (1743 Grafton St, Halifax) on April 19 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3.

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following location on the named date and time are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.

Subway (22 Pictou Rd., Truro) on April 20 from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4. Second Cup Dartmouth Crossing (49 Gale Terrace, Dartmouth) on April 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 30.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 30. Pleasant Street Diner (101-205 Pleasant Street, Dartmouth) on April 16 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 30.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 30. Millstone Public House Dartmouth (250 Baker Drive, Dartmouth) on April 17 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1. Capital Sports Bar (6300 Lady Hammond Rd, Halifax) on April 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1. Irving Big Stop (13239 Trans-Canada HWY, Havre Boucher) on April 18 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2. Cole Harbour Optometry (6 Forest Hills Pkwy, Dartmouth) on April 19 from 9:20 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3. Jungle Jim's Stellarton (Exit 24, 127 N Foord St, Stellarton) on April 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3. La Frasca (5650 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax) on April 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4. Italian Market (6061 Young St, Halifax) on April 21 from 11:40 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5. CHKN Chop (6041 North Street, Halifax) on April 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5. Cromwell Guardian Pharmacy (1800 St Margaret's Bay Road, Timberlea) on April 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5. Le Gabriel Restaurant and Lounge (15442 Martin St, Cheticamp) on April 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6. Mother Webb's Steakhouse (Exit 35, Trans Canada Highway, Antigonish) on April 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:10 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6. Fit4Less (650 Portland Street, Dartmouth) on April 21 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and April 22 from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6. Old Triangle Pub (5136 Prince St, Halifax) on April 21 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5. La Frasca Cibi & Vini (5650 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax) on April 19 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3. Ocean Lane Bowling-Sports Bar (45 Lake Rd, Tatamagouche) on April 19 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3. Wired Monk (5147 Morris St, Halifax) on April 19 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3. The Country Bread Basket Bakery & Coffee Shop (629 Brule Point Rd, Tatamagouche) on April 20 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4. Jost Vineyards (48 Vintage Ln, Malagash) on April 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4. Steak and Stein Family Restaurant (620 Portland St, Dartmouth) on April 21 between 5:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5. Scotia Square Food Court (5201 Duke St, Halifax) on April 21 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. and April 22 between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6. World Gym Dartmouth (114 Woodlawn Rd, Dartmouth) on April 14, 15 and 18 between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and April 22 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6. Wellington Pizza & Seafood (4313 Nova Scotia Trunk 2, Wellington) on April 23 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7. ProEdge Sports Conditioning Limited (36 Duke St, Bedford) on April 23 between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

Various Halifax Transit bus routes:

Route 3 travelling from Halifax Shopping Centre to Dartmouth Terminal on April 19 between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. and between 4:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and April 20 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4. Route 10 travelling from Dartmouth Terminal to Westphal on April 19 between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. and between 4:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and April 20 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4.

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result.

Pictou County Wellness Centre (2-2756 Westville Rd., New Glasgow) on April 18 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2. NSLC (248 Prince Street, Sydney) on April 17 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1. Sobeys (250 Prince Street, Sydney) on April 17 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1 Halifax Shopping Centre (7001 Mumford Rd. Halifax) on April 19 and April 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4. Lawton's Halifax Shopping Centre (7001 Mumford Rd, Halifax) on April 20 and 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and April 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

Anyone who was on the following flight in the specified rows and seats should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don't have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

