Flight from Toronto to Halifax flagged for possible COVID-19 exposure

Public Health in Nova Scotia is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 on a flight from Toronto to Halifax last weekend.

The health agency has flagged WestJet flight 3346 on Saturday which left Toronto at 9 a.m. and landed in Halifax 12:31 p.m.

Passengers in rows 8-14, seats A, B, and C are asked to immediately book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms.

It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus on this flight may develop symptoms up to, and including February 9th.