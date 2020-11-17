Flu shot that may have caused adverse events in N.B. also distributed in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says providers have been advised not to use a specific flu vaccine batch until further notice after "adverse events" experienced by three people in New Brunswick.

The three affected adults experienced neurologic symptoms, including numbness or weakness of the face and/or limbs within a week of having their influenza vaccine.

Public health in New Brunswick says more investigations are required to determine any causal link to the vaccine.

Dr. Robert Strang says Nova Scotia received 120,000 doses of this specific lot, which arrived at local public health provincial biologicals depot in September and was distributed from there.

He says no adverse events have been reported in Nova Scotia and many other provinces relating to this lot number, adding that Health Canada is conducting a full review of the situation.

Dr. Strang says, "These events demonstrate that there is a robust vaccine safety program in Canada and that a cautious approach is always taken when specific issues are identified."