Flu shots now available in Nova Scotia

Flu shots are now available for anyone over 6-months old in Nova Scotia.

The Department of Health and Wellness says people can now get flu shots from most pharmacies, family doctors and family practice nurses, nurse practitioners and clinics.

Flu symptoms are similar to those associated with COVID-19 and often include a sudden high fever, headache, general aches and pains, feeling tired or weak, a runny, stuffy nose, sneezing and sore throat.

Government says the shot can take up to two weeks to take effect, and is encouraging Nova Scotians to get it soon to be protected for when flu season arrives near the end of December of beginning of January.