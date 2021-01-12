Foodland Bible Hill, Robie Street Sobeys listed for possible COVID-19 exposure

Foodland in Bible Hill and Sobeys on Robie Street are the latest additions to Public Health's list of locations where potential exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred.

The warning for Foodland on Pictou Road is for January 2nd, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and symptoms may develop up to, and including, January 16th.

Public Health says exposure at Sobeys in the Fundy Trail Mall may have happened on January 4th between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Anyone exposed to the virus during that period may develop symptoms up to, and including, January 18th.