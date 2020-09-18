Forecast models show hurricane Teddy could hit Maritimes next week

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says hurricane Teddy could make landfall in the Maritimes next week, though it remains unclear how intense the storm will be.

The storm was churning northward in Caribbean today, with maximum wind speeds over 200 kilometres per hour.

The potential tracks cited by centre show the storm arriving in the Maritimes on Wednesday, with winds at 120 kilometres per hour.

However, the centre's senior forecaster, Bob Robichaud, says it's possible the storm could veer off into the Atlantic.

In May, the hurricane centre in Halifax warned of another active hurricane season, with a senior meteorologist noting that the COVID-19 pandemic could make it difficult for people to prepare for rough weather.

Earlier this year, the U.S.-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also predicted an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.