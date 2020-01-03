Forestry Transition Team to meet next week

Premier Stephen McNeil says the Forestry Transition Team will hold its first meeting next Thursday.

The nine members of the team were named in a press release from the Premier's Office today, adding that individuals with further expertise may be contacted as they move forward.

Kelliann Dean, deputy minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and Trade, was previously announced as the team lead.

The deputy ministers from the departments of Lands and Forestry, Energy and Mines, and Labour and Advanced Education are also on board, as well as Nova Scotia Community College President Don Bureaux, and four members of various forestry groups.

The province says the team's initial focus will be advising on potential areas of investment related to the $50 million transition fund, and short-term, high-impact interventions for affected workers and businesses throughout the forestry sector.

The deadline for closing the Boat Harbour effluent treatment facility was confirmed on December 20th, and the company confirmed that day that the Northern Pulp mill would close.

Forestry Transition Team Members: