Form for travelers from outside Atlantic Canada now online

Travelers from outside of the Atlantic Canadian bubble are required to fill out a tracking and self-declaration form before entering Nova Scotia.

Government says that form, which includes an address where they will be staying and self-isolating for 14 days and a phone number where they can be reached 24/7, is now available online.

A release states provincial staff will contact these visitors every day to make sure they are observing the 14-day self-isolation requirement.

Premier Stephen McNeil says in the release, "We're working hard to reopen our economy safely, to let people explore our province this summer and to reunite them with their loved ones. Most people are being safe and following the rules and we expect everyone who enters Nova Scotia to do the same."

If visitors who are supposed to be self-isolating fail to answer their phone after three attempts in one day, police will be called and in-person checks will be conducted.

The province says the fine for violating the Health Protection order is $1,000 for a first offence.

The form for travelers from outside Atlantic Canada can be found here.