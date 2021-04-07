Former MP Brison to lead new N.S. Economic Growth Council

Former Kings-Hants MP Scott Brison has been tapped to lead a ten-member Economic Growth Council in Nova Scotia.

Premier Iain Rankin announced the creation of the group today, during his state of the province address to the Halifax Chamber of Commerce.

Government says the council has a mandate "to position the province for economic success and grow the economy as Nova Scotia emerges from the pandemic."

A news release states the advisory body will focus its efforts on making Nova Scotia Canada's start-up capital.

Brison, the former Treasury Board president and now chancellor of Dalhousie University, says, "Not since the age of sail has Nova Scotia been better positioned to lead and to prosper."

He adds that smart regulatory, tax, innovation, and immigration policies are essential to make Nova Scotia Canada's start-up capital.