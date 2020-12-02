Former N.S. tennis coach sentenced to 2 years probation on sexual offences

A former tennis instructor from Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley has been sentenced to two years probation for sexual offences involving a 15-year-old boy.

Aaron Byron Cumberland, 30, was sentenced Tuesday on charges of luring a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child and offering invitations to sexual touching after being found guilty in October.

The sentencing comes with a long list of conditions, including lifetime registration with the sex offender registry.

The court has also imposed a two-year social media ban and prohibited all contact with anyone under the age of 16.

Cumberland worked as a tennis coach in the Kentville, N.S., area before first being charged with luring a child in November 2017.

In 2018, he pleaded guilty to illegally entering the United States after being apprehended by U.S. border patrol officers in northern Maine.