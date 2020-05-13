Former neighbour reported N.S. mass killer's domestic violence, weapons to police

A former neighbour of the gunman who killed 22 people, and an unborn child, in Nova Scotia says she reported his domestic violence and a cache of firearms to the RCMP about seven years ago.

Brenda Forbes says she and her husband ended up leaving the community themselves due to fears of the man's violence.

She says in the summer of 2013 she told police about reports the common law spouse of the 51-year-old was held down and beaten behind one of his properties in Portapique.

She and her husband also reported they'd seen a cache of weapons at his home.

Forbes said it upset her that police seemed unable to take firmer action on her complaint.

Domestic violence is being examined as a key aspect of the mass shooting, as police have said the rampage began on the night of April 18th after the gunman argued with his common law spouse and then restrained and beat her before she managed to escape into the woods.

The Canadian Press emailed the RCMP about why the 2013 investigation was dropped, but a spokesperson wasn't immediately available for comment.

**Story has been edited by our newsroom to remove the shooter's name and to add unborn child to the number of victims**