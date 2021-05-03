Former Premier Donald Cameron dies at age 74

The Progressive Conservatives say former Nova Scotia Premier Donald Cameron has died at age 74.

Cameron entered provincial politics in 1974, winning in Pictou East.

After the resignation of John Buchanan as premier in 1990, Cameron won the ensuing leadership race and was sworn in as Nova Scotia's 22nd Premier on February 26, 1991.

He served in the position for just over two years, losing the 1993 provincial election to Liberal John Savage.

The PC Party says on the first day he sat in the Legislature as Premier, his government introduced Human Rights legislation, which included equal rights for gays and lesbians, making Nova Scotia one of the first places in North America to do so.

Leader Tim Houston says in a statement that Cameron loved Nova Scotia and during his time in public and private life, and was a man of incredible integrity.