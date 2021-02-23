Forwards from Truro and Pictou County named to MHL Players of the Week

Truro Bearcats forward Bair Gendunov and forward Merle Putnam of the Pictou County Weeks Crushers were shortlisted as the Maritime Junior Hockey League's (MHL's) Players of the Week.

Both players dressed for three games in Week 13 with Gendunov scoring 4 goals and adding two assists while Putnam netted three goals and one assist.

Forward Ben Williams of Amherst, defencemen Chase Carter of Yarmouth and Aaron Lane of South Shore and Summerside goaltender Nathan Torchia rounded out the six man list.