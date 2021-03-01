Four arrested in Christmas Eve home invasion in Wellington

Police say four people have been arrested in relation to a home invasion in Wellington Christmas Eve.

Officers responded around 2:05 a.m. to a report of a home invasion but the suspects had left the area.

RCMP say the victim, who was home with two other people, sustained non-life-threatening injuries when three men and a woman forcibly entered the residence and repeatedly punched him and took items from the home.

Police say 32-year old Joshua David Eye and 38-year old Jeffrey Gordon Hilchie, both of Wellington, were arrested that afternoon and are both facing 23 charges that include assault causing bodily harm and weapons offences.

RCMP say 32-year old Thomas Joseph Lyle Brown of Enfield turned himself in on January 21 and is facing 24 charges that include assault and weapons offences, while a 23-year old Middle Musquodobit woman was arrested on February 11th.

She is facing six charges, including assault and weapons offences, and is due to appear in court on March 24th.

The three men have been released from custody and are due to appear in court on March 11th.