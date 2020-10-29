Four charged with drug trafficking in Kings County

Three men and a woman are facing drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop and the search of a home in Kings County Monday.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 1 near Avenport October 26th, seized cocaine and cash and arrested the driver and two passengers.

Police say a fourth individual was arrested following the search of a home in New Minas where cocaine, ecstasy, opium, cannabis, cash and drug paraphernalia were seized.

RCMP say 23-year-old Marc Roberts, 28-year-old Daniel Peter Lohnes and 40-year-old Joseph William Griffin of New Minas and 23-year-old Crystal Eva Baker of Canning are facing drug trafficking charges.

They have all been released on conditions and are due to appear in court in December.