Four HRM locations, two flights flagged for possible COVID-19 exposure

Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at four locations in the Halifax Regional Municipalitity (HRM) and various flights.

The locations are:

Atlantic Superstore on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville between 8:15 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on February 16th

Winners Bedford Commons between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on February 19th

Walmart Bedford Commons between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on February 19th

Atlantic Superstore on Barrington Street in Halifax between 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. on February 19th

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should immediately book a COVID-19 test.

Public health also flagged Air Canada flight 8772, which left Montreal at 7:10 p.m. on February 16th and landed at 9:50 p.m. in Halifax, with passengers in rows 2-14, seats A, C, and D asked to immediately book a COVID-19 test.

In an update, the province also says there could be exposure to a variant of COVID-19 on Air Canada flight 7572, Sky Regional, which left Toronto at 2:25 p.m. on February 10th and landed in Halifax at 5:24 p.m.

All passengers of this flight are asked to immediately book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms, and continue self-isolating until test results are available.