Four judges appointed to Family Division of N.S. Supreme Court

Four new judges have been appointed to the Nova Scotia Supreme Court's Family Division -- including one in Truro.

The Nova Scotia Supreme Court calls the appointments the first step toward a single, unified court for all family law matters in the province.

Justice Raymond A. Morse was appointed to serve in Truro; Justice Michelle K. Christenson will serve primarily in Yarmouth and Digby; Justice Pamela Marche will preside in Sydney; and Justice Paul Morris was appointed in Pictou.

The appointments are effective immediately.

Up until now, in areas outside of the Halifax Regional Municipality and Cape Breton, family law matters were heard in either the Family Court of Nova Scotia or the Supreme Court (Family Division), and sometimes in both courts.



The Supreme Court (Family Division), a unified family court, has jurisdiction to hear all family law matters, including divorce and the division of property. The Family Division currently sits in Halifax, Sydney and Port Hawkesbury.



You can find a detailed bio for each of the new justices through the federal Department of Justice website.