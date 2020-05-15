Four more deaths, eight new cases of COVID-19 in N.S.

Nova Scotia is reporting four additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55.

Government says the deaths occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality.

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were identified on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 1,034.

Nine individuals are currently in hospital, five of those in ICU, while 918 individuals have recovered.

To date, Nova Scotia has 35,375 negative test results.

There are three licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors' facilities in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

Northwood in Halifax currently has 25 residents and 15 staff with active cases, another facility has one staff member with an active case, and a third facility has one resident with an active case.

Government is also renewing the state of emergency for two more weeks, taking effect at noon Sunday and extending to noon on Sunday, May 31st, unless government terminates or further extends it.