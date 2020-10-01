Four more locations added to NSHA's online booking service Friday

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says four more locations will be added to its online booking service on October 2.

Appointments for blood collection at Cape Breton Regional Hospital, South Shore Regional Hospital and St. Martha's Regional Hospital along with blood collection and X-ray appointments at Cobequid Community Health Centre can be made online starting Friday.

Patients without internet access can still make appointments for these services by phone.

Online bookings for blood collection and X-ray appointments will be expanded in phases to include a few locations at a time