Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.S.

Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 today, with 22 active cases.

One case is in Northern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case, while one is in the Central Zone related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

Two cases are in the Western Zone relating to travel outside of the region, with one of them being a student at Acadia University.

Government says that the student had completed the required 14-day self-isolation, but tested positive shortly afterward and is self-isolating again.

The lab confirmed today that the National Microbiology Lab identified two variant cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, one UK and one South African variant, tested in December.

Both of the cases were related to travel outside of Canada and were reported in the Central Zone.

Government says that it submitted all the positive samples from the first wave for sequencing to the national lab, and there were none that were of the two variants.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, also announced that most public health restrictions will be extended until at least February 7th.

Some restrictions for sports and arts and culture organizations will be eased on Monday.

sports teams can start playing games, but spectators are not permitted and there can be no games or tournaments involving teams that would not regularly play against each other

non-team sports can also resume competition, but without spectators and only among competitors who would regularly compete against each other

the limit for sports practices, training and games and arts and culture rehearsals and classes will return to 50

arts and culture performances can only be virtual and cannot have in-person spectators

Also starting Monday, residents of adult service centres and regional rehabilitation centres can resume community visits for work and volunteering.