Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.S. on Saturday, 20 active cases remain

Four new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Friday.

Officials say the new cases are in the Central Zone with to related to travel outside the Atlantic Bubble and two identified as close contacts of previously reported cases.

To date, Nova Scotia has 116,300 negative test results, 1,125 positive cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

There are 20 active cases in the province, with no one currently in hospital