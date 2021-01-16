Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Saturday

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nova Scotia Saturday.

Public Health said in a release one of the new cases is in the Eastern Zone and involves a student self-isolating off-campus at Cape Breton University after returning from outside Atlantic Canada.

The other three cases are in the Central Zone and include one close contact of a previous case and two travel-related cases, including one student isolating off-campus at Dalhousie.

There are 30 active novel coronavirus cases in the province, but no one is receiving treatment in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 139,827 tests for COVID-19, with 465 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,293 Nova Scotia tests on January 15th.