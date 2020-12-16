Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Wednesday

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the province on Wednesday.

Officials say they are all in the Central Zone and include a case under investigation and three close contacts of previously reported cases.

55 active cases of COVID-19 remain in Nova Scotia, with no one being treated in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 91,747 tests, with 341 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,232 Nova Scotia tests on December 15th.

