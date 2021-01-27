Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Wednesday

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

Officials say there are two cases in each of the Central and Eastern Zones and all four are close contacts of previous cases.

There are 12 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with no one receiving treatment in hospital.

As of January 26th, 12,286 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 2,709 people who have received both required doses.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 155,517 tests for COVID-19, with 487 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,516 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday.