Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia over the weekend

Nova Scotia Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 in nova Scotia over the weekend.

Two cases were reported Saturday, including a travel-related case in each of the Western and Eastern Zones, while a travel-related case in the Northern Zone and a case being investigated in the Central Zone were reported on Sunday.

There are currently 41 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, but no one is receiving treatment in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 98, 238 tests, with 358 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,409 Nova Scotia tests on December 19th.