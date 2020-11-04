Four new COVID-19 cases reported, 19 active cases remain in Nova Scotia Wednesday

Four new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Public Health says two of the new cases are individuals in the Central Zone who travelled outside of Atlantic Canada together, while the other two are in the Northern Zone and are household contacts of a previously reported case.

To date, Nova Scotia has a total of 114,037 negative test results, 1,118 positive cases, and 65 deaths.

There are 19 active cases of the virus in the province, with no one currently in hospital due to COVID-19.

The provincial government says that the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 853 Nova Scotia tests on November 3rd.