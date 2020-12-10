Four new COVID-19 cases reported in N.S. Thursday, including another school-based case

Nova Scotia Public Health is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Officials say one case related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada is in the Eastern Zone and the person has been self-isolating as required.

Three of the cases are in the Central Zone, including a close contact of a previously reported case, one case that is under investigation, and a case linked to Tallahassee Community School in Eastern Passage.

The provincial government says the person was not at school on Thursday and students will learn from home until Wednesday December 16th while the school is closed for deep cleaning and to allow for contact tracing.

There are 64 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with no one being treated in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 81,706 tests, with 304 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,788 Nova Scotia tests on December 9th.