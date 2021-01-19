Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia on Tuesday

Four new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Officials said in a release one of the cases is in the Northern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case, while the other three are travel-related cases in the Central Zone.

One of the cases is a student who virtually attends two Nova Scotia universities and is isolating off-campus.

There are 22 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, but none are being treated in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 144,318 tests for COVID-19, with 472 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,016 Nova Scotia tests on January 18th.

Public Health says 8,520 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date, and of those, 2,215 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.