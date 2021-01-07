Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia Thursday

Four new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Nova Scotia on Thursday.

Public Health says one travel-related case is in the Northern Zone, while the new case in the Eastern Zone is a close contact of a previous case.

Officials say the two cases in the Central Zone are also close contacts of previously reported cases.

There are 28 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia, with no one currently being treated in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 122,652 tests for COVID-19, with 435 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,467 Nova Scotia tests on January 6th.