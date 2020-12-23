Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia Wednesday

Public Health reported four new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

Officials say these include a case under investigation and a close contact of a previously reported case in the Central Zone, and a close contact of a previously reported case in each of the Western and Eastern Zones

The Eastern Zone case is not linked to the case reported in the Eskasoni First Nation community on December 19th.

Public Health says two of the cases reported Wednesday are Nova Scotia residents who are close contacts of cases in another province or territory and as such are included in Nova Scotia's COVID-19 numbers.

There are 35 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia but no one is being treated in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 102,913 tests, with 369 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,519 Nova Scotia tests on December 22nd.

A rapid pop-up testing site was set up in Eskasoni on Tuesday, with 130 tests completed and no positive results.

The province says the pop-up testing site is also available today and there is no indication of community exposure or spread in Eskasoni at this time.