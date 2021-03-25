Four new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday in Nova Scotia

Four new cases of COVID-19, including a case connected to Millwood High School, are being reported in Nova Scotia on Thursday.

Public Health says one new travel-related case is in the Eastern Zone while the two new cases in the Central Zone include one travel-related case and one close contact of a previous case.

In addition, a case is being reported at Millwood High School in Middle Sackville, but officials say the case was identified after Thursday's reporting cut off, and won't be included in provincial data until Friday.

Students will learn from home until March 31st and an update will go out to families on March 30th.

Government says there are 25 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and no one is being treated in hospital.